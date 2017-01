Snow Catches Fleeing Driver

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) The snow may be to thank for catching a drunk driving trying to flee the scene of a crash.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning Dover Police were called to a crash on Cross Street.

Apparently a vehicle had slammed into another vehicle and then the driver was trying to drive off, but got stuck in the snow.

Police arrived and arrested 21 year old Jose Hernandez Hernandez on OVI and other charges.

No one was hurt

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017