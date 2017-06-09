Special Prosecutor Assigned to Case against Local Police Officer

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Newcomerstown, Ohio) The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is now handling a case against a Newcomerstown Police officer accused of falsifying a shooting.

The case stems from the incident on April 11th in which Officer Bryan Eubanks claimed he was shot by the passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Roughly a week later, a joint investigation by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and the Newcomerstown Police Department determined the report was completely false and the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Tuscarawas County Prosecutor, Ryan Styer noted the prosecutor’s office does not foresee any problems with pending cases in which Eubanks is listed as an investigator.

“In a lot of cases we could get by without an officer’s testimony because most of that is essentially hearsay, we need the witness who saw or heard something. [That] makes it not as problematic as one might originally think.”

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office will make a final decision on whether to present the case to the Grand Jury.

