Spots Available for Passport to Fishing Event

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Tuscarawas, Ohio) An event is set for this weekend to teach local youth all about fishing.

Gabriel Riggle, AmeriCorps member with Rural Action explained that kids not only get new fishing gear, but they’ll also gain valuable information about the sport.

“The Department of Natural Resources has a whole curriculum for fishing and part of that curriculum, of course, is environmental education surrounding keeping our waterways and the land around the waterways healthy so the stream and aquatic life is healthy.”

Riggle noted the event includes four stations that will teach kids how to cast, tie a knot, bait and to reference ODNR rules and regulations to find legal fishing locations and catch limits.

“After the Passport to Fishing curriculum they should be all ready to go out and fish on their own and that’s the goal of the Department of Natural Resources, to get more people out enjoying the outdoors responsibly.”

It’s all happening on Saturday from 10:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Trenton Heritage Park.

Only four open spots remain. To register email Gabriel Riggle: gabriel@ruralaction.org.

