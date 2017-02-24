Spring-Like Weather, Good for the Bottom Line

Michaela Madison Reporting

It’s been an unseasonably warm February week with temperatures near 80 degrees today and it’s giving local road crews a head start into the upcoming season.

Ray Grewell, the General Services Supervisor with the New Philadelphia Street Department says the sunshine is saving the city money.

“When you’re using a quarter of the salt that you normally would use you end up saving a lot of money. You also save a lot of money with overtime. It really helps us.”

Grewell noted that crews have been able to get out early to get a jump on trimming trees and have even started running the city street sweeper, which usually doesn’t happen for a few more months.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017