SR 416 to be Paved in 2018

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) New Philadelphia is preparing to provide funding for a paving project conducted by ODOT.

Service Director Ron McAbier explains the city will be responsible for 20% of the project cost or around $325,000. ODOT will cover the remaining 80% cost.

McAbier says the project will cover 13 miles starting at the City garage on State Route 416, to South Broadway, onto North Broadway, and to Seven Mile Drive.

He adds traffic shouldn’t be interrupted since the plan is to do night paving.

