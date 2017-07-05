State Leader Warns of Home Rental Scams

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Ohio) Summer is a peak time for moving and traveling, but Ohio’s top law enforcement official is reminding house hunters to be smart.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office reports more over 40 claims of scams so far in 2017.

According to reports, a typical scam includes con artists posting an ad online offering a house or apartment for rent.

Interested consumers respond to the ad and the con artist tells them to send a deposit.

Unfortunately, the consumer later learns the ad was phony and the con artist had no affiliation with the property.

Reported losses range from $250 to $5,000.

Signs of scams include a request for payment via wire transfer, money order, prepaid card or gift card; ads offering below-market rates; requests to wire money before you’ve seen the property and landlords claiming they are out of the country for business or missionary work.

For more information visit www.OHIOPROTECTS.ORG or call 800-282-0515.

