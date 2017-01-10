Stark County Missing Child Alert Issued

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Canton, Ohio) Police are looking for a 5-year-old girl missing from Stark County.

Ashley Zahao was last seen Monday night in the 4900 block of Portage Street in Canton. Police say she told her mother she was going to lay down, but she was gone when her mother went to check on her around 9:30 p.m.

Officials believe she may have wandered out a back door of Angies Cuisine Restaurant.

She was wearing a purple winter coat and gray leggings.

She is roughly 4 feet tall, weighs around 35-40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

While an Amber Alert has not been issued, a state wide endangered missing child advisory has been published by the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center.

A press release suggests the child is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dispatch center at 330-837-9346.

