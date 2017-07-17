State Patrol Focuses on Distracted Drivers

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 17th) Ohio – A week long State Highway Patrol Trooper project focuses on drivers who are distracted.

New Philadelphia Post Lt. Mark Glennon explained one of the major problems with distracted driving is texting; however, he notes that there are areas involved such as reading a book to putting on make-up.

The six-State Trooper Project began Sunday and runs through Saturday, July 22nd.

Glennon added the enforcement is the Patrol way of being proactive in making sure the roadways are safe.

“We’ve had a rash of some very bad crashes in our area recently and we’re trying to curb that to make sure that people are driving the best that they can and that they make the right decisions so that everybody else is also safe.”

Glennon said that Troopers have to see a first violation such as speeding or improper lane changes to stop the vehicle.

He noted texting and driving is a primary offense for those under the age of 18.

