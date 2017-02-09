State Recognizes Area Law Enforcement

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Harrison County, Ohio) An area law enforcement office is being recognized for adopting state standards.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has adopted and implemented standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

The standards are in place to strengthen community and police relations and are the first of their kind.

Since they were developed in August 2015, more than 400 agencies employing over 23,000 officers are either certified or in the process of becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring.

For more information visit www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative.

