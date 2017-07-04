State Route 516 Closed for Work

Mary Alice Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) The Ohio Department of Transportation is announcing a road closure that will run from July 4th through July 14th.

ODOT crews are working on a culvert replacement on SR 516.

Crews will be reconstructing and extending the culvert between Winklepeck Road and Schneider’s Crossing Road.

Traffic will be detoured beginning at the intersection of SR 516 and SR 93. Motorist will be redirected south on SR 93 to SR 39 east and back to SR 516, and reverse.

The road will be closed to traffic until Friday, July 14th.

