Statistics Show an Increase in Traffic Fatalities

(July 19th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Crashes are more deadly this year than in 2016.

Program Coordinator with Tuscarawas County Safe Communities, Kelly Snyder, explained that there have been 11 traffic fatalities so far for 2017 compared to six fatal crashes in all of last year.

She noted, there were seven fatal crashes in June of this year alone.

While the number of fatalities is up, the number of crashes is down with 674 crashes investigated so far by the Ohio Highway Patrol, a decrease of 59 from last year.

The coalition will meet August 23rd to review the statistics and try to identify new preventative measures to keep people safe on the roadways.

