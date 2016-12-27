Steven Donald Angel – December 25, 2016

Steven Donald Angel, age 46 of Richmond, IN and formerly of New Philadelphia died unexpectedly as a result of a pulmonary embolism, Sunday, December 25, 2016 in Reid Health at Richmond, IN.

A son of Donald and Karen (Maurer) Angel of Strasburg, Steve was born in Union Hospital at Dover on September 7, 1970.

Steve was an accomplished trumpet player for the New Philadelphia High School Marching Quakers and a 1989 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. The summer following graduation, Steve marched with The Cavaliers drum and bugle corps. He entered into the University of Louisville, where he earned his Bachelors of Music Education. Steve began his career as a Band Director at North Harrison High School at Ramsey, IN. and returned to New Philadelphia as the Band Director for a number of years before accepting a position with Greenfield Central High School at Greenfield, IN.

Steve later obtained his Masters of Educational Leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University and became the Assistant Principal for Franklin County’s Brookville High School at Indiana and was the current Principal of Northeastern High School at Wayne County, IN.

An avid fan of baseball, Steve loved rooting for the Dodgers and has been traveling to baseball stadiums across the U.S. with his son, Tanner. In addition to his skills as a trumpet player, Steve played the bass guitar and at one time performed with an 80’s cover band in the Indianapolis area. He was a fan of Dave Matthews Band and above all else enjoyed supporting and spending time with his children.

In addition to his parents, Steve is survived by his children, Tori Angel of Speedway, IN and Tanner Angel of Greenfield, IN.; his sister, Stacy (Bill) Schneider of Strasburg and his nephews, Logan and Landon Schneider as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and life-long friends.

Steve was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

The family will greet guests on Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 4-7 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Family and friends will celebrate Steve’s life in the Dover Geib Center on Friday, December 30, 2016 at 10 AM.

The family requests memorial contributions be directed to an education fund for his children, which is currently being established.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622