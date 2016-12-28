Stolen Van Involved in Accident

Mary Alice Reporting:

Highway Troopers are investigating after an accident involving a stolen vehicle.

New Philadelphia Post Troopers located the reportedly stolen Chrysler Town and Country van traveling northbound on I-77 around 2:30pm Tuesday.

When Troopers attempted a stop just before the Stark County line the driver accelerated.

The van struck a vehicle just before 3pm causing a lane closure between Tuscarawas Street and 13th Street in Canton.

Further details are not available at this time.

