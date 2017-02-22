Stolen Vehicle Abandoned on I-77

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The New Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a stolen vehicle was abandoned along I-77.

The department received a call just after 4:00 Tuesday afternoon regarding a disabled vehicle with flashing hazard lights on 77 SB near the West High Avenue exit.

The caller explained it didn’t look as though anyone was around the vehicle.

Upon further investigation officers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cleveland.

The car was impounded and then returned to the owner.

No further details are known at this time.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017