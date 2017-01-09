Stolen Vehicle Abandoned in Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

Police are searching for an apparent car thief after a crash in New Philadelphia last week.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Barnhill Road just after 4:30 Friday morning to a report of a vehicle flipped over onto its roof.

Troopers say it appeared someone busted out one of the windows of the vehicle and climbed from the wreckage.

No one was there when they arrived.

Through their investigation troopers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Beach City.

Anyone with information about the crash or the stolen vehicle is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol or Beach City Police.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017