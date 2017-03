Storms Blamed for Local Power Outages

Michalea Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Storms are to blame for many power outages across Tuscarawas County. An unseasonable thunder storm rocked the county overnight calling American Electric Power to report to an outage in New Philadelphia affecting 180 customers along Union Avenue NW.

Many roads were blocked by debris, trees and standing water. Storms are expected to continue throughout the day with rain turning to snow by tonight.

