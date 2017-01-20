Strasburg Native Describes Inauguration

Washington D.C. was filled with supporters and protesters Friday for the inauguration of 45th President Donald Trump.

Attending the ceremony was Zach Meese of Virginia, originally from Strasburg, who says the mood overall where he was in the National Mall was peaceful but there were some clashes.

“Anti-Trump protesters locked arms at the designated entrances and exits, both when people were coming and going, to block people from accessing the Mall freely.”

Meese explains while he was leaving protesters and supporters became hostile, however it was heated arguments and not physical violence, at least in his area.

He comments this was his first inauguration and he was impressed with the level of security and organization.

