Student Driver Not At Fault in Tuesday Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 2nd) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Police determine teen, student driver is not at fault in two vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

New Philadelphia Police Captain Paul Rossi says a 72-year-old Nora Huff ran a stop sign at the intersection of West High & 6th Street shortly after 5:00 p.m. and crashed into the Frenzel’s Driving School vehicle.

“Eleanor Huff was cited, a 2-year-old female. She was going southbound on 6th Street NW, across from West High as a student driver with the instructor was going eastbound on West High.”

Captain Rossi added injuries were reported.

“The driving instructor, a 71-year-old male was transported to Union ER. What type of injuries he sustained is unclear.”

Officials with Frenzel’s Driving School, confirmed it was their instructor and student involved in the crash.

The noted, while the driving instructor was taken to an area hospital, he did not suffer serious injuries.

The company’s vehicle however; was reportedly totaled.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017