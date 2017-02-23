Students Bring Awareness to Secondhand Smoking

Mary Alice Reporting:

Dover Youth 2 Youth Club members are bringing attention to secondhand smoking exposure.

In an Y2Y video message Megan Smith explained secondhand smoke comes from burning tobacco products and the smoke exhaled by a smoker.

She added tobacco is the largest, preventable cause of death in the United States, since between 1964 and 2014 around 2.5 million people died from secondhand smoke.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expose to secondhand smoke mostly happens in homes, workplace, or public places, such as bars.

Smith says the CDC reports tobacco smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals, hundreds are toxic and around 70 are known to cause cancer.

Exposure to secondhand smoke has decreased over the years due to smoking bans at indoor and outdoor public places.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017