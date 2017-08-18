Students to see New Programs at Garaway

Mary Alice Reporting:

(August 18th) Baltic, Ohio – As Garaway students head back to school they’ll notice a number of new learning programs and cosmetic changes.

Superintendent Jim Millet says classrooms have new digital learning tools specifically for reading and math.

He adds Garaway continues to work with area businesses such as SUPERB Industries and nuCamp.

“What we’re looking to do, besides those internship opportunities, is use it educational to get a new focus on STEM education; science, technology, and math.”

Millet explains at the 7 through 12th grade building work has been ongoing for a new gym roof and a new refinished floor. The Jr/Senior High also has a new digital sign for drive-by up-to-date communication.

He says at Baltic Elementary there is a new playground and new cafeteria tables. Miller Avenue Elementary also has different improvements.

“One of which is a new sensory room which is something educational that will be a huge benefit to our whole student body there. Ragersville Elementary a very significate water purification project [with] new student drinking stations.”

First day back for students is Wednesday, August 23rd.

