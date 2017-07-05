Study Shows Story Time is a Brain Boost for Kids

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Ohio) An international study shows that engaging children during story time can give their brains a genitive boost.

Dr. John Hutton with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center explained that means asking them questions and getting them more involved in reading – which he says works like a “turbo charge” for the brain.

“Kids that are read to more from a younger age and whose parents get excited about reading, and really interact with them in a loving and nurturing way, are more likely to teach their kids that reading is a fun thing, and something they really want to pay attention to and that they really want to do.”

Hutton added that it’s also important to engage your child in reading by asking simple questions as you read.

“If you are reading about a dog say, ‘Oh, we have a dog, do you think our dog would like to do this?’ and you know, ‘What’s grandma’s dog’s name?’ And the more that happens, the more kids feel involved in the process, the more they’re going to practice their language skills and they’re going to want to do it more. So, the more interactive, the better.”

Hutton noted there is no perfect reading experience. What’s important, he says, is creating a routine at home, making it fun, and beginning as early as possible.

According to the Ohio News Network, the study suggests parents develop a reading routine that allows them to spend quality time with their child and a book on a daily basis. That also means turning off cell phones, which Hutton says is the most common preventable barrier to a quality story time.

Copyright WTUZ Raido Inc., 2017