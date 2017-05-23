Sugarcreek Prepares for 2018 Paving Project

Mary Alice Reporting:

A paving project on State Route 39 is projected to begin in 2018.

Sugarcreek Mayor Clayton Weller says the Village and the Ohio Department of Transportation are working in conjunction with the project.

“The road is just simply wearing out. It’s been probably 10 or 12 years now since it’s been resurfaced, if not even more than that. With the amount of traffic on there, it definitely needs a fresh coat of asphalt on it.”

The paving on SR 39 would be from the bridge near Dutch Valley to Hillcrest Drive at the other end of the Village.

Weller adds the Sugarcreek will pay about $50,000 for the extra depth repairs.

At this time, there is no estimated completion date.

