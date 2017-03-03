Sunday Marks Annual Rainbow Telethon

Mary Alice Reporting:

Auction items go up for bid Sunday for Rainbow Connection annual fundraiser.

Executive Director Carmel Hauter says due to the generosity of the community they are able to help individuals pay for medical care and prescriptions.

Hauter explains the pace of the telethon is fast and furious with each hour divided into two auction segments.

You can watch the 44th Annual telethon on TV 2 Sunday morning from 10am until 7pm.

Some items up for auction include an autographed Cody Garabrandt banner, birthday party package, and a dynamic dinosaur bundle for the kids.

More information about the telethon, including a complete list of auction items, go online to www.tusc-rainbowconnection.com.

