Susan Elizabeth Larkin – February 7, 2017

Susan Elizabeth Larkin, 79, of Dover died Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in Aultman Hospital at Canton following a brief illness.

Born in Union Hospital at Dover on December 13, 1937, Susan was a daughter of the late Edward E. and Grace N. (Snyder) Harris.

She was a 1955 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and remained active with her classmates through the years. She earned a Bachelor of Economics at the University of Akron and later returned to earn a Master’s in the same field.

Susan worked for Firestone Tire for many years in various management roles before joining Bank One where she served as Regional Vice President as the bank’s Equal Opportunity Employment Compliance Officer.

A longtime member of First United Methodist Church, Susan enjoyed photographing and documenting the activities of the church. She used her skills to prepare videos of these events and shared them on Sunday’s during worship. She also enjoyed being a volunteer with the Tuscarawas County Friends of the Library and supporting the Tuscarawas Philharmonic.

Susan leaves behind her children, David (Kathy) Straiton of Spring, TX, Lyn (Tim) Shanahan of Ocala, FL, and Derek (Carolyn) Straiton of Pataskala, OH; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Stefany, and Anthony Straiton, Atticus Shanahan, Daniel (Amy), Benjamin, Thomas, and Jacob Straiton; her sister-in-law, Helen Harris of New Philadelphia and her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Ed Harris and her husband, Thomas Larkin, Sr.

The family will greet guests on Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 2-4 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where Pastor Jon Long will lead a service on Sunday at 4 PM . A meal and fellowship will follow in the Social Hall of the First United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia. Private Inurnment will follow in the East Avenue Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Susan’s name may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 201 West High Avenue, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

