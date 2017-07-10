Susan Haney – July 7, 2017

Susan Haney, 56, of Dover, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 in Fairview Hospital at Cleveland, Ohio.

A daughter of George and Reeda (Poletti) Slocum, Susan was born November 28, 1960 at Dennison, Ohio.

Susan is survived by her children, Kim (Tony) Hunter and Clint (Missy) Haney; her partner, Rick Harig and his son, Justin Harig; a grandson, Grant Haney; her brother, Mark (Linda) Slocum and 4 sisters, Terri (Al) Cecil, Carol (Phil) Steinbach, Brenda Slocum and Diana Addleman Slocum.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or services and cremation care will be handled through Geib’s Tuscarawas Valley Crematory at Dover.

Memorial contributions in Susan’s memory may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

