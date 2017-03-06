Susan Jean Gerber – March 4, 2017

Susan Jean Gerber 63 of Sugarcreek died Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia of complications from a stroke suffered on February 22, 2017.

She was born October 25, 1953 in Millersburg to the late A. Wayne Gerber and Maxine (Immel) Gerber of Sugarcreek. She graduated from Hiland High school in 1972 and lived in Walnut Creek and Sugarcreek all her life. She worked at Holmes County Treasurer’s Office, Church Mullet Accounting and retired from Troyer and Associates after 40+ years. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, crocheting, knitting, flowers and antiques.

She is survived by her mother Maxine Gerber of Sugarcreek, her sister Barbara (Roger) Clark of Berlin and her nephew Ryan Clark of Mays Landing, New Jersey, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is preceded by her father A. Wayne Gerber, grandparents Harry Sr. and Kate Gerber and Garrison and Opal Immel.

Services will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Smith-Varns Funeral in Sugarcreek with Pastor Darcy Miller officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery at Sugarcreek. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice House 716 Commercial Avenue, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, Tuscarawas County Humane Society or the donor’s choice. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register. The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Pomerene Hospital, Union Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Walnut Hills Nursing Home and Community Hospice House for the compassionate care Susan has received over the last 3 years.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com