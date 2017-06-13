Suspect Identified in Stark County Murder

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Lake Township, Ohio) An investigation is underway just north of Tuscarawas County after an elderly couple was found dead in their home, and the suspect may also be involved in a nearby triple homicide.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier explained at 4:20 p.m. Monday investigators arrived at the scene of a double homicide in the 1300 block of Mt. Pleasant NW in Lake Township, about 20 minutes north of Canton.

During a press conference, Sheriff Maier said the gunshot victims have been identified as 71-year-old Rogell Johns II and his wife, 64-year-old Roberta Johns.

He adds George C. Brinkman Jr., of Brunswick, was taken into custody and that he knew the victims.

“He worked for them for a number fo years, had dated their daughter, that relationship had gone on the wayside but were still obviously friendly enough with him that they trusted him to watch over the home while they were on vacation.”

Brickman is being held in North Royalton in connection with a triple homicide of a mother and her two daughters.

