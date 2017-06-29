Suspect on the Run after Home Robbery

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Coshocton County, Ohio) One suspect is on the run after a June home invasion and robbery in Fresno.

Coshocton Sheriff Lt. Dean Hettinger explains the robbery took place on June 23rd on Township Road 194. During the robbery, a male resident was injured and along with cash, personal items were taken.

Taken into custody and charged in connection are 45-year-old Dawn Wears, 23-year-old Kenneth Guthrie, and 22-year-old Scott Jennings, all from the Coshocton area.

Hettinger says Detectives are looking for 24-year-old Damaris Strupe, who is believed to be on the run. Strupe is believed to be in the Coshocton area and is considered dangerous.

Hettinger adds if anyone has information about Strupe, they should not approach him but call their local Sheriff’s office.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017