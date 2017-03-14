Suspects Arrested in New Phila Break-Ins

Mary Alice Reporting:

Police have arrested two men in connection with break-ins earlier this year.

New Philadelphia Detective Captain Shawn Nelson explains a burglary was reported in January at Headz & Nailz Salon. A window was kicked in and the business had been vandalized.

A report was received from BCI in February with a presumptive positive for blood from evidence collected from an unknown male. The DNA sample was entered into CODIS, which found a match identified as Chase Johnson.

Captain Nelson says officials attempted to locate a Chase Johnson from the New Philadelphia and Bolivar area. Police received a call on March 9th of an altercation on Ray Avenue with indications two men were inside a residence.

Taken into custody regarding that break-in was 23-year-old Johnson and Brandon Yeagal, from Dover. Johnson admitted to police that he had committed the robbery at the nail salon.

The case against both will now be presented before a grand jury.

