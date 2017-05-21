Suspects Sought by Newcomerstown Police

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Newcomerstown, Ohio) The Newcomerstown Police Department is looking to the public to track down the whereabouts of a wanted man and woman.

The department took to Facebook to try and track down 34-year-old Danielle Cognion and 32-year-old Jeff Burton Jr.

The two are reportedly wanted in unrelated investigations.

Cognion is wanted for a charge of Obstructing Official Business and she has an active warrant out of Coshocton County for failure to appear on charges of Criminal Damaging.

Officers note she is 5’3’, 105 pounds with red hair and green eyes and was last seen in the 300 block of East Canal Street in Newcomerstown.

Burton is wanted by Newcomerstown Police for Obstruction and also has an active warrant out of Guernsey County for a probation violation.

He is described as 6’1”, 140 pounds with red/blonde hair, blue eyes and has the name “Rebecca” tattooed on the side of his night.

He was last seen in 300 block of Church Street in Newcomerstown wearing a long sleeved red t-shirt, blue jeans and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cognion or Burton are asked to call the Newcomerstown Police department at 740-498-6161.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017