Tammy Michelle Roth – July 27, 2017

Tammy Michelle Roth, 49 of Canton, died Thursday, July 27, 2017 in University Hospital at Cleveland following a period of declining health.

A daughter of Richard L. Roth, Jr. and Carol Arter Roth of Strasburg, Tammy was born in Union Hospital at Dover on September 19, 1967.

She was a 1986 graduate of Strasburg-Franklin High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Malone College. Tammy loved to learn and while majoring in social work she also minored in English and Psychology.

Tammy loved helping others in any way she was able and social work was a perfect fit for her as a profession. For many years she worked in Columbus and Florida as an advocate for the developmentally delayed and institutionalized. She later moved to Chicago where she became an advocate for the welfare of inner-city youth; conducting home inspections and ensuring their doctors’ visits and nutrition was maintained.

Her vivacious, loving, and passionate personality was known to all who ever met Tammy. She loved dancing, aerobic exercising, biking, snow skiing and being with her family.

In addition to her parents, Tammy will be deeply missed by her brother, Richard Roth, III of Strasburg; her sister, Tonya (David) Weimer of Green; her fiancé Brian Kuzman of Canton; a special family friend, Chuck Maurer and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tammy was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2017 from 4-7 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service celebrating Tammy’s life at 7 PM. A graveside service will be held in Grandview Union Cemetery at Strasburg on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 10:30 AM. Following the inurnment, the family invites guests to join them for a meal and fellowship in the social hall of St. John’s United Church of Christ at Strasburg.

