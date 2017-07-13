Tanker Spill Closes State Route 93

Mary Alice Reporting:
(July, 13th) Sugarcreek, Ohio – A truck accident on State Route 93 closes the road near Barrs Mills to motorists.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports a tanker truck spilled on the road between Sugarcreek and Dundee.
Crews are on scene Thursday afternoon to contain and clean-up the spill.
An estimated timeline for when the road will re-open is still unknown, and additional details about the spill have not been available.
(Photo from Sarah Kivett)
