Tanker Spill Closes State Route 93

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 13th) Sugarcreek, Ohio – A truck accident on State Route 93 closes the road near Barrs Mills to motorists.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports a tanker truck spilled on the road between Sugarcreek and Dundee.

Crews are on scene Thursday afternoon to contain and clean-up the spill.

An estimated timeline for when the road will re-open is still unknown, and additional details about the spill have not been available.

(Photo from Sarah Kivett)

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017