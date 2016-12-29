Tappan Lake Dredging Project Nears End

Michaela Madison Reporting

The final phase of a multi-million dollar dredging project at Tappan Lake is coming to an end.

Barb Bennett with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District says silt and sediment has been building at the lake for the last 80 years. This has caused a roughly 25% decrease in flood capacity.

She says crews removed 375,000 of sediment, which was repurposed for mine reclamation.

Funding for the project came from maintenance assessment revenues.

