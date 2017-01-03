Tarry L. Yackey – December 29, 2016

Tarry L. Yackey, age 70, a lifelong resident of Dover, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016 in Union Hospital following a brief illness.

Born December 21, 1946, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Al and Mary Angel Glaser. Tarry attended Dover High School and was employed by for years by Klapper’s Meat Market, Dover . She also worked for Pisanello’s Pizza, as well as providing customer service for several other local businesses. Tarry was always friendly – she never met a stranger.

She was a member of Strasburg United Methodist Church and the church’s Care Committee. Tarry was a great fan of the Dover Tornadoes and belonged to the Dover Mothers Club. She was well-known for her spaghetti sauce and meatballs, and she enjoyed FaceBook and her many friends there.

Survivors include her sons, Paul (Ember) and Kenny Yackey, both of Dover; her grandchildren, Keara, Karson, Hannah and Greyson; her sisters-in-law, Doris and Bonnie Yackey, both of Dover, and Eileen Ray of Mt. Sterling; her nieces, nephews and cousins; and her many friends.

In addition to her parents, Tarry was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, David L. Yackey, on September 9, 2012; her brother, Larry Glaser; and her infant brother.

A funeral service will be held Monday, January 2, at 11 a.m., in the Strasburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Jason Humble officiating. Burial will be in New Philadelphia’s Evergreen Burial Park. Following the committal, there will be a luncheon in the church’s fellowship hall. Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Sunday, January 1, 2 – 5 p.m., and at the church on Monday, 10 – 11 a.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Tarry, please visit the funeral home’s website.

The family suggests that contributions in Tarry’s memory be made to Strasburg United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 206 Second St. N.W., Strasburg, Ohio 44680.

