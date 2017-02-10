Tax Cuts Could Affect Local Schools

Mary Alice Reporting:

Within the state’s budget, Ohio Governor John Kasich has proposed a tax cut that could take funding from schools.

Indian Valley Superintendent Ira Wentworth explained the money covers 80% of their general operating expenses, which includes the salaries of bus drivers, administration, teachers, and custodians.

Kasich has defended his plan to cut taxes by explaining that it would allow for the creation of jobs, however Wentworth argued new jobs are not connected with school funding.

He said revenue at the local level are linked with the property taxes of the school district.

He added that it’s just a waiting game now, to see what is approved by the Ohio House and Senate.

