Team Advocates for Active Transportation

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A Tuscarawas County team is attending a conference to learn about active transportation.

The three-day seminar in Columbus began on Tuesday and attending it is Healthy Tusc Advocate Gabriel Riggle, who explained the conference will provide leaders a chance collaborate and bring ideas of active transportation back to their communities

“And a lot of the sedentary lifestyle is a result of lacking infrastructure for getting people to walk or bike around like they would have 60 or 70 years ago, and like they do in Europe, and Asia, and other countries.”

Active transportation includes walking, bicycling, and transit because people walk to the stop, and he adds that part of the struggle is improving the infrastructure for active transportation. For him personally, Riggle says he loves cycling and a person shouldn’t have to be at risk to get around their community in an active way.

“I just encourage people to pay attention to what’s going on in their local communities, and if they really care about being able to walk, or push a stroller, or if they know somebody that has a mobility impairment you really need to go to the public meetings and tell them that this is something you care about.”

At the seminar, attendees will participate in learning opportunities and sessions about policy development and methods to pursue funding.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017