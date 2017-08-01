Teams Needed for Annual Golf Outing

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 31st) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Friends of the Homeless of Tuscarawas is urging those interested to form a team to participate in the annual golf outing on August 20th.

Bev Keller, Public Relations Secretary says the event is a way to help raise the funds needed to keep Friends of the Homeless and Pathway to Wellness, a branch of the agency, operational.

“Our annual golf outing is something that we reach out to the community for in terms of whole sponsors and event sponsors as well as teams. Teams can come together, play a round of golf and support a great local charity.”

Keller explained, the event directly benefits Pathway to Wellness, Tuscarawas County’s only rehabilitation and recovery center for men who are battling substance abuse and addiction.

“An average population count at the homeless shelter is 35 people a night. So when you think about the needs of the shelter and Pathway to Wellness on a daily basis in terms of food, toiletries, basic things you have in your house like lightbulbs, those costs really do ad up.”

Keller added that the cost is $65 per golfer or $260 per team. The cost covers 18 holes of golf, steak dinner, and door prizes as well as beverages.

For registration deadlines and additional ways to participate call 330-340- 0209 or visit fothtusc.org and then click on “News and Events” on the right-hand side of the page.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017