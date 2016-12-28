Teen Arrested in Highway Pursuit

Michaela Madison Reporting

A teen faces potential charges after stealing his foster parent’s car and taking police on a multi-county chase.

New Philadelphia State Highway Patrol Sgt. Greg McCutcheon says they received a call about a reckless driver on I-77 Northbound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

After locating the vehicle troopers tried to make a stop, but the vehicle fled into Stark County.

The pursuit ended when the van crashed into a pickup truck between Tuscarawas Street and 13th Street in Canton.

McCutcheon says no one was seriously hurt in the crash that closed one lane of the highway for some time.

Charges against the 16-year-old are pending as the investigation continues.

