Teen Murder Suspect Back in Juvenile Court

Michaela Madison Reporting

A local teenager accused of killing is dad’s girlfriend is heading back to juvenile court.

The now 18-year-old David Isaacs was indicted on adult murder charges in the March stabbing death of 39-year-old Darlene Renner in Midvale.

Prosecutors say a State Supreme Court ruling this week reverses all juvenile cases automatically sent to adult court.

The high court ruling suggests juveniles were denied due process because the system allowed for a mandatory transfer to adult courts.

The decision is now up to a juvenile court judge.

Isaacs is being held in the juvenile attention center.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016