Teen Remains Critical after Fatal Crash

(July, 25th) Holmes County, Ohio – A 17-year-old is still in critical condition after a two fatality crash.

Homes County Chief Deputy Richard Haun explained the Friday, July 21st accident happened at the intersection of SR 39 and County Road 114 when Christina Young, 64 of West Virginia failed to yield at the intersection and drove into the path of a vehicle on SR 39.

Young and her front-seat passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene. Haun adds that a 17-year-old was a backseat passenger in Young’s vehicle, who “remains in critical condition on life-support.”

The couple in the large RV was treated for minor injuries by EMS on the scene.

