Teen Runs for Council Seat

Mary Alice Reporting:

A local teenager is taking his chance on being elected to Uhrichsville council.

Uhrichsville Council Member Ron Miller says 18-year-old Eric Harmon is looking to be on council.

“He’s a young guy, he’s really energetic and I really think he’ll do a good job. He’s running for Democrat for council at-large.”

He adds it’s great and inspiring to see a young person run for the seat.

“Becuase they got young ideas. Different ideas. I think it’s a good idea a younger person wants to run.”

Another Twin City native elected to council while in High School was Greg DiDonato, who, after an extensive political career, is still a Dennison council member.

