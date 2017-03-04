Teen Runs for Council Seat

Mary Alice Reporting:
A local teenager is taking his chance on being elected to Uhrichsville council.
Uhrichsville Council Member Ron Miller says 18-year-old Eric Harmon is looking to be on council.
“He’s a young guy, he’s really energetic and I really think he’ll do a good job. He’s running for Democrat for council at-large.”
He adds it’s great and inspiring to see a young person run for the seat.
“Becuase they got young ideas. Different ideas. I think it’s a good idea a younger person wants to run.”
Another Twin City native elected to council while in High School was Greg DiDonato, who, after an extensive political career, is still a Dennison council member.
