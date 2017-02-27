Teen Sentenced in Multi-County Police Chase

Michaela Madison Reporting:

A teenager who stole a minivan and lead police on a high-speed chase from Tuscarawas County into Stark County is convicted of multiple felonies.

The now 17-year-old pleaded true, the juvenile court equivalent of guilty, to charges of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

The charges come from the December 27th chase in which the boy stole the van from his foster family in Columbiana County and was spotted by Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers on I-77 N near Bolivar. He fled troopers until he lost control and crashed near the Tuscarawas Street exit in Canton.

The teen was sentenced to at least one year in youth prison.

