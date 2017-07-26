Tennis Court Project on Schedule

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 26th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A tennis court construction project remains on schedule despite the recent heavy rain fall over the past few days.

New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day confirmed that project coordinator, Vasco Sports, reported the timetable for the construction at Tuscora Park.

However, Day added that the original plans will have to be modified.

“When the asphalt was removed from the surface it revealed a poor underlying soil composition on the lower courts that will require modification to the original plans for drainage. Ten inches corrugated drainage pipe will be installed around the perimeter of the courts as a result.”

The project is expected to be complete by mid to late September.

