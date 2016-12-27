Tentative Timeline for Dover Demolition

Mary Alice Reporting:

The Dover School District is looking to start demolition in late 2017.

Superintendent Carla Birney said they are in negotiations with about 16 property owners in order to reach purchase agreements.

A tentative timeline has been set and officials hope to begin demolishing the properties in the summer of 2017.

She said next they will need to choose an architect and the designing process will take about a year. Birney explained the school will be asking for community members to join committees and share their thoughts through the design process.

She added it is exciting to take the first steps of the project, especially considering how many people showed support for a new high school.

