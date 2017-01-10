Terry L. Schweitzer – January 9, 2017

Terry L. Schweitzer, 50, of New Philadelphia died early Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2017 in the Community Hospice House (Truman House) in New Philadelphia following a lengthy illness.

Born Feb. 23, 1966 in Dover, he was the son of the late Walter Emerson and Edythe G. (Hickman) Schweitzer. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Junior Schweitzer.

He was a member of the Labor Union #134 until illness forced his retirement. Terry was a 1984 graduate of Dover High School. He was an Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and a social member of the New Philadelphia VFW.

Terry will be sadly missed by his family including his wife Brenda (Ankney) Schweitzer with whom he would have celebrated 33 years of marriage on June 23; a son, Tyler Schweitzer of New Philadelphia and daughter, Summer Schweitzer of the home; two brothers, Dave and Dennis Schweitzer both of Gnadenhutten and two nephews, Richard (Deidre) Schweitzer of Dover and Ron Schweitzer of Midvale.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Truman House c/o Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com