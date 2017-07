Thelma Jean Breyer – July 3, 2017

Thelma Jean Breyer, 78, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, July 3, 2017. Services are private and arrangements are being handled by the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia.

