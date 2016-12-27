Theodore E. Toth – December 25, 2016

Theodore E. Toth, 79, of New Philadelphia died Sunday, December 25, 2016 in the Community Hospice Truman House following a brief illness.

Born January 4, 1937 in Wainwright he was a son of the late William and Marie Nicolodi Toth. Ted was also preceded in death by three sisters, Delores Toth, Nancy Roth and Barbara Ann Lovell.

He retired in 1997 from Ameritech in Uhrichsville after 32 years of service. Ted was an Army veteran and a member of the Tuscarawas VFW, Uhrichsville Moose and Elks Clubs. He was well known for his wonderful sense of humor and his ability to have a joke or story ready for any occasion. Ted loved painting folk art, carving and watching all of the Cleveland sports teams and Notre Dame Football.

Ted is survived by his wife of 27 years, Betty McKean Toth whom he married on October 21, 1989; daughter, Angela Toth of New Philadelphia; step children, Tami (Jeff) Mitchell of Uhrichsville, Joe Hughey of Columbus, Jodi (Walt) Hughey of North Benton, Ohio; sister, Betty Allensworth of New Philadelphia; brother, Bill Toth of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Cody (Emily) Mitchell, Trent (Tracy) Mitchell, Madison Mitchell, Taylor Grandison; great grandchildren, Makena and Nakaya Mitchell; several nieces and nephews and his beloved pets, Blackey, Max, NoNo and Crankshaft.

The family would like to thank the staff at Community Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. There are no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Ted may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Truman House

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com