Theresa Ann (Tedesco) Schwendiman – June 13, 2017

Theresa Ann (Tedesco) Schwendiman, 64, of New Philadelphia passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Aultman Hospital.

Born on December 28, 1952 in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Edith (Cercone) Tedesco. She was also preceded in death by two brothers in law, Theodore Carlisle and John Schwendiman.

Theresa was a 1971 graduate of Jackson High School. On June 18, 1977 she married the love of her life, Rodney Schwendiman, whom she would have celebrated 40 years of marriage this coming Sunday.

Following 25 years of service, she retired from Huntington Bank. Soon after retirement, she began working at the Tuscarawas County BMV, where she worked for 11 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover. Theresa loved collecting teddy bears and jewelry.

In addition to her husband, Rodney, she will be sadly missed by her four siblings; Josephine (Tedesco) (Bob) Jones, Christine (Tedesco) (Terry) Dudziak, Fred (Becky) Tedesco, Joe (companion, Laura) Tedesco; sisters in law, Patsy Carlisle, Diane (Dan) Hobart; brother in law, Mike Schwendiman; nieces and nephews, Shawn (Terri) Dudziak, Shelly (Brian) Bigler, Jay (Michele) Jones, Gina (Brian) Howe, Ryan (Danielle) Tedesco, Missy (Buck) Uebel, Angela (Derrick) Hoffman, Tori (husband, Kyle Mizer) Tedesco; great nieces and nephews, Blake & Breckin Bigler, Jacob Jones, Logan and Morgan Howe, Nicholas, Evan and Rylee Tedesco, Braeden, Braxton, Brienna, and Brynlee Uebel; along with several other nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 4-7pm. A Christian Wake service will take place at 6:45pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 10:30 am with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Immediately following the mass, a meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Those unable to attend, or who would like to share a fond memory of Theresa may do so by visiting the obituary link on the funeral home’s website.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622 or the American Heart Association, 4682 Douglas Circle NW, Canton, Ohio 44718.

