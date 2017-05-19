Top Officials Continue to Recognize Police Week

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Ohio) Top officials continue to recognize the bravery of law enforcement during Police Week.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is the latest to take time to acknowledge the sacrifices made by officers and their families.

“When you talk to an officer’s spouse you almost always hear them acknowledge the fear they often face and the anxiety and concern if not fear of sending their loved one off to work every day. Something that most of us in this society don’t think about.”

Brown also recognized the bravery of those in law enforcement.

“How some families and some law enforcement officials make the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe. And we know too, that when civilians flee from a scene police officers like firefighters, rush into the scene to protect us.”

Brown joined others this week in citing the recent ambush murder of Kirkersville Police Chief Steve DeSario during a hostage situation at a nursing home.

He says the tragedy shows just how dangerous the job of a police officer really is.

