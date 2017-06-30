Top Travel Destinations Projected for the Weekend

Mary Alice Reporting:

With the long July 4th weekend ahead of us, Google research is seeing some patriotic hotspots of travel.

Travel Expert with Google, LaToya Drake says many Americans are traveling to places such as the Hollywood sign in California and the Liberty Bell in Pennsylvania, but the number one place searched was the White House in Washington D.C.

A travel report by AAA says, according to summer bookings, Orlando, Florida is the number one spot followed, by Canada and Mexico.

Drake explains that if you are among the millions expected to travel this weekend, Google has some tools you can check to make your travels easier, such as reviews and parking difficulty alerts.

AAA is projecting that 37.5 million Americans will be driving to their July 4th holiday destinations, an increase of 2.9% from last year.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017